This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Teller and Lucy.
Teller (A023602) is a domestic short hair with a brown tabby coat touched with white trim. He is about 4 months old, playful and friendly. Teller is a sweetheart from his white front toes to the black tip of his tail.
He may tell you a kitten tale or two or ask you to tell him a story. Teller misses his brother and wonders when it will be his turn for a forever family and home. Come meet Teller, he promises to be oh so good a kitty.
Lucy (A023670) is a beautiful 3-year-old young lady. She is such a happy girl and never meets a stranger. She would enjoy as much lovin’ as you could give her. She is always seen with a smile on her face.
She is a rockstar in our playgroups with other dogs here at the shelter. Come check her out, you may just fall in love.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Teller and Lucy will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed on Friday, July 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.