The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Kenny.
Kenny is a 47-pound sweet, loving goofball. He enjoys running, playing and is friendly with other dogs. He has his first vaccinations and rabies shots. Kenny is heartworm positive, which means he will need heartworm treatment, but he’s still happy and loves to stick out his tongue.
Adoption fees are waived on heartworm positive dogs to help alleviate the cost of treatment. The city will contribute $100 toward his treatment, as well as getting the treatment at a reduced price.
Come meet Kenny at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.
