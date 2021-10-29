This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Spike and Shirley.
Meet Spike, our handsome, strong guy in training. Spike is a fairly young pup, about 2 years old, waiting for an adventurous human to share life with. Spike has been with us since July.
He loves playing ball, spending time outside in the sunshine and wearing his Halloween costume. Spike is a quick learner. Spike’s dream is to be in a loving, forever home. Don’t keep this spunky gent waiting long — adopt today.
Introducing Miss Shirley, our cat woman of the west side. Shirley, our mellow but sometimes mischievous little Tuxedo, has been staying in our Community Cat Room and does well with the other felines. She’s a cool cat who’s content playing with toys, sitting on your lap or just chillin’ in her cat bed.
Shirley is on the petite, delicate side weighing in at 6.5 pounds. She has her costume on and is ready to go to the witches’ ball. Are you looking for Cat Woman to join you this Halloween? Call today to schedule an appointment.
Keep your eyes out for our 2022 Heroes & Hounds Calendar featuring some of the Galveston Fire Department’s “FINEst” and some adorable adoptable pets. Visit galvestonhumane.org to preorder and to view our adoptable animals.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
