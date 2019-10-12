Goliath

Goliath

The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Goliath.

Goliath is small in size — but big in personality. He’s energetic, bubbly and ready to play. This handsome little fellow enjoys treats, which should make it easy to teach him tricks. He’s young and still has some baby teeth.

Come by Friendswood Animal Control and meet Goliath at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood. Goliath’s adoption fee is just $50 and includes first round of vaccines, a veterinarian exam, heart worm testing, microchip and spay/neuter surgery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription