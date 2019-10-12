The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Goliath.
Goliath is small in size — but big in personality. He’s energetic, bubbly and ready to play. This handsome little fellow enjoys treats, which should make it easy to teach him tricks. He’s young and still has some baby teeth.
Come by Friendswood Animal Control and meet Goliath at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood. Goliath’s adoption fee is just $50 and includes first round of vaccines, a veterinarian exam, heart worm testing, microchip and spay/neuter surgery.
