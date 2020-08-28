This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Daphne and Angelica.
Daphne (A023709) has a classic tabby coat, is 4 months old and has had many adventures lately. Someone found her in a car engine, but she’s now nice and clean and has food to eat. She hopes to find a nice family and home to settle in and be your best kitty girl ever.
Angelica (A023875) is a 2-year-old female Lab mix. She’s just adorable with her unique face that resembles a pug’s face. She can be shy, but once she gets a chance to warm up, she’s playful and loving, especially when you have some treats. Do you think she would be a good fit for your family? Come by the center to meet her.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Daphne will be available for $42.50; and Angelica will be available for $20, Tuesday through Saturday. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.