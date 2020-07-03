This week’s Galveston Islands Humane Society’s pets of the week are Bike Mike and Big Red.
Bike Mike is a 2-year-old male domestic short hair cat who is named after the gentleman that saved him and delivered him to us on his bicycle. Bike Mike has a very kind soul.
He is affectionate, patient and extremely content when given attention. He can be playful at times and easily amuses himself. As with most orange cats, Bike Mike has his spurts of energy revealing his true color. Bike Mike is now interviewing loving, caring humans for companionship and a forever home.
Big Red is absolutely wonderful and so deserving of a loving forever home. He came to us as a stray last October and was lucky enough to go into foster care for a couple weeks in April.
Her foster describes her as completely house- and crate-trained, although the foster didn’t use the crate much since she was non-destructive in the house and potty-trained.
She wormed her way into her foster’s bed at night where she enjoyed snuggling and belly rubs.
Big Red isn’t a big fan of walks, she prefers to cuddle on the couch or lounge in the backyard. She’s dog friendly, although may be dog selective at times, and would be best in a home without cats. Big Red would be great for someone looking for a calm, quiet, low-key dog to keep them company.
We’re closed for walk-ins, but we’re still providing services by appointments. Please call us if you have any questions or need to schedule an appointment and keep an eye on our website and social media for up to date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
