The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Mona and Mia.
Meet Mona. She was originally found by a kind soul as a stray and brought to the shelter after she realized she was allergic. Luckily, she was adopted a short time after her arrival in 2012. Let’s fast forward seven years to present.
She’s now 9 years old and back at the shelter. Her previous owners stated she had been missing for years, and they presumed Mona passed. Regrettably, they couldn’t take her back. She now resides temporarily in the community cat room at the shelter, waiting for her new forever home.
Here, Mona can be found on a windowsill sunbathing or quietly observing the other cats from a distance. Sh’s quiet, docile, clean and would love for someone to give her the home she has been missing for years.
Meet Mia. She’s a magical 2-year-old lab mix who was brought to the shelter when her loving owner of one year wasn’t able to take care of her any longer. Despite being 45 pounds, she enjoys being a lapdog and loves being held. She’s dog friendly and adores people. She has a beautiful black coat of fur and is soft to the touch. As the days pass, Mia desperately wants to find a home for the upcoming holidays. She has had prior training and would be a wonderful addition and companion. Stop by and meet her today.
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Firefighter Calendars are in. Go online or stop by the shelter to purchase yours today.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
