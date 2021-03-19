This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Luke and Pudding.
Luke is a middle-aged fella, originally from Arizona. He was adopted from a humane society in Tuscon, and he made the journey to Texas with his former family.
His first adopter didn’t come for him, so Luke is left to look for a new, forever family. He may take a second to warm up to new folks, but once he does, he’s as happy-go-lucky as they come. Consider adding this kind gentleman to your family today.
Say hello to “purrfect” Pudding, a young adult male cat. He came to us as a stray. He’s transitioning from an ugly duckling, because of some hair loss, but with time, he will have a long and beautiful coat again. Pudding loves being petted and is quite the snuggler. He’s ready to find his forever family.
Steps for Pets, set for April 10, will be our first event in a year to raise funds for our community programs. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org for more information and to view all of our animals and other news.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.