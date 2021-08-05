In August, we look for cooling shade, and our pets need it, too. So, it’s only proper that 65 trees are part of Galveston’s beautiful new West End Dog Recreation Area at 2115 83rd St. The trees are small now but will provide doggies and their humans much-needed sun protection once they get their growth spurts.
This park exemplifies how groups can cooperate to create something special and achieve goals for each group. In this case, those groups include Moody Gardens, Stephen F. Austin State University, the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy, the city of Galveston and the Galveston Independent School District.
How did this coalition come together to create a dog park?
The university developed a collaborative experimental program with Moody Gardens with the goal of identifying trees, which can prosper in our tough coastal environment that includes heat, cold, wind, sand, drought and deluges of fresh or salt water. These partners have planted and studied hundreds of trees of various types and identified some winners.
Over time, researchers must remove trees when projects are complete as space is needed for new studies and different trees. In addition, some trees become too tall to remain under the flight path of the airport and must be removed or cut back. Where could they be used?
The conservancy provided a win-win solution. The conservancy has accepted donations of many of these excess research trees and taken responsibility for moving and installing them in area parks.
Galveston residents have long clamored for a dog park on the West End. There was interest in creating a park, and now there were trees to landscape it. But where could it be located? As it turns out, Galveston ISD owns an unused parcel of land on 83rd Street with no immediate plans for development. The occasional tidal flooding in that area wouldn’t faze these tough new trees. The district made the land available on long-term loan to the city of Galveston.
With the trees, the determination and the location in place, the city and conservancy developed plans for tree placement and irrigation. The conservancy hired a professional tree company to dig, move and replant them. The conservancy also funded installation of irrigation systems for the trees. Design of the new trees’ locations was set to maximize the increasing shade they will provide for benches and tables.
So, what kinds of trees might you encounter at the dog park? Some are familiar, such as live oak, pomegranate and desert willow. Some are new to the area, such as Mexican oaks that haven’t been used this far north. Some Baldcypress are a research hybrid developed in Texas, and this will be their real-world test.
Park hours are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and you’re welcome — even without a canine. Morning or evening hours are best during these “dog days” of summer. Go take a look at the marvelous environment that cooperation has achieved and see the results of efforts that can make everybody happy — especially the dogs.
