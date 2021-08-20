This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Veda and Blake.
Meet Veda. This little lover is a petite pit bull, weighing in at less than 40 pounds. He previously lived in a busy household with five children. Veda is dog-friendly, housebroken and great with children.
He’s the total package, a precious little pibble. At 1 year old, Veda is still puppy-like and loves to play. What’s holding you back from adopting this fella? Apply now and come have some fun with Veda.
Come meet the most gorgeous boy in the shelter, Blake. Blake and his identical twin Tobias have come to us straight out of foster care. His shiny black coat is soft to the touch. Blake and his buddy are sweet, playful “purr-fect” kitties.
Save the date. Our annual Paws Gala will be held Sept. 25. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals, upcoming events and to purchase tickets for our gala. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
