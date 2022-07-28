July 2022 overlapped the sacred month of Zu Al Hijja 1443, the 12th and last month of the islamic calendar. The islamic calendar started when the prophet of Islam migrated from Mecca to Madena 1,443 years ago.

In the month of Zu Alhijja, Muslims perform one of their islamic pillars — the Hajj, a pilgrimage; a sacred visit to Mecca.

Dr. Ahmed E Ahmed is an emeritus professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch and a member of Galveston Islamic Center.

