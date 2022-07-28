July 2022 overlapped the sacred month of Zu Al Hijja 1443, the 12th and last month of the islamic calendar. The islamic calendar started when the prophet of Islam migrated from Mecca to Madena 1,443 years ago.
In the month of Zu Alhijja, Muslims perform one of their islamic pillars — the Hajj, a pilgrimage; a sacred visit to Mecca.
Muslims follow the faith ordinances from the Islamic Holy Book Quran and the example mannerism of the Islamic Prophet Mohamed, to whom the Quran was revealed more than 14 centuries ago. Mohamed, the prophet, was an uneducated orphan who came from a poor branch of a prominent family in the Middle Eastern country; currently Saudi Arabia.
Mohamed grew up to be known in his community as the most honest person with the highest moral characters. He received the first Islamic revelations at the age of 40. He gave his last sermon at the age of 63 after, which he passed away.
Mohamed’s mannerism was depicted in the Quran; ”indeed you (Mohamed) have acquired the greatest moral characters.”
Mohamed’s last Sermon during his last pilgrimage in the Islamic year 10 (623 A.D.) emphasized the importance of good characters in our lives.
In that year’s sermon The prophet said:
• ”O people! just as you regard this month as sacred, so regard the life and property of every human a sacred trust. Return the goods entrusted to you to their rightful owners. Hurt no one so that no one may hurt you. You will neither inflict nor suffer any inequality.”
• “O men! Beware of Satan, for the safety of your faith. He has lost all hope that he will be able to lead you astray in big things so beware of following him in small things.”
• “O people! It is true that you have certain rights regarding your women but they also have rights over you. Do treat your women well and be kind to them for they are your partners and committed helpers.“
• “O people! Worship Almighty our Creator, say your daily prayers, fast and give your wealth in charity. Perform Hajj (visit Mecca) if you can afford it.”
• “O people! All mankind is from Adam and Eve, an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab; also a White has no superiority over a Black nor a Black has any superiority over a White except by piety and good deeds. Learn to be compassionate and loving each other as brothers.”
• “Do not do injustice to yourselves and others. Remember that one day you will meet Almighty and answer to your deeds. So beware, do not astray from the path of righteousness after I am gone.”
• “O People! No Prophet or apostle will come after me and no new faith will be born. Thus, reason well, and understand words that I convey to you. I leave behind me two things, the Quran and the Sunnah (my example) and if you follow these you will never go astray.”
• “All those who listen to me shall pass on my words to others and those to others again; and may the last ones understand my words better than those who listen to me directly.”
• “O God, be my witness, that I have conveyed your message to Your people”.
I wonder if all Muslims follow these ordinances exactly?
Dr. Ahmed E Ahmed is an emeritus professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch and a member of Galveston Islamic Center.
