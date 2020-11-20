This week’s Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Bullet.
Bullet (GCTP-A-54) is a handsome, 7 1/2-year-old Siamese/Snowshoe, fully vetted boy, with a regal air and icy blue eyes. Bullet loves a sunny spot to take a nap. Although he’s not a fan of being carried, he will join wherever you are relaxing or sleeping to snuggle or sleep with you. At other times, when he wants love and pets he will get your attention with a gentle meow.
Bullet is cat and dog friendly. He does well with older children. However, children younger than 10 make him nervous since they tend to be too noisy and don’t respect his need for space.
Bullet is available at a special adoption fee of $50. For more pictures, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org or email us at gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.