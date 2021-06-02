During the month of June, Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston, will display a photographic portrait of Frederick W. Schmidt, proprietor of a late 19th-century recreational venue known as Schmidt’s Garden.
On 20th Street between Avenues O and P, Schmidt’s Garden featured a dance hall and saloon and was one of Galveston’s most popular attractions during the 1870s and 1880s.
Born in Germany in 1812, Frederick William Schmidt was among the first residents to settle in the city of Galveston after its incorporation in 1839. At the age of 21, he left his homeland to emigrate to the United States. After landing in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1833, he eventually settled in Mobile, Alabama, where he operated a business for several years.
Schmidt arrived in Galveston in 1841 and established one of the island’s first butcher shops. After his marriage to Charlotte Beissner in about 1843, Schmidt purchased a large property in an undeveloped section of the island near the Gulf at 20th Street between Avenues O and Avenue P. He raised his own cattle and hogs and became prominent in Galveston’s business and civic circles.
Over time, Schmidt began developing the family’s property into Schmidt’s Garden, an outdoor event venue and summer resort. He added a dancing pavilion, a saloon, tables and benches, as well as refreshment stands to the lushly landscaped grounds.
During the 1870s and 1880s, numerous events and celebrations took place at Schmidt’s Garden. In addition to military and fundraising events, Maifest (a traditional German spring festival) and the Fourth of July were celebrated annually at Schmidt’s Garden.
Between 1872 and 1887, Galveston’s African-American residents celebrated Emancipation Day (now known as Juneteenth) at Schmidt’s Garden on June 19. The annual program included a parade through the city streets, which concluded at Schmidt’s Garden. There, speeches were made and Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was read aloud.
Afterward, festival-goers enjoyed a picnic, music and an evening dance.
Emancipation Day grew from an estimated 1,000 attendees in 1872 to 3,000 by 1887. That year’s event also included a game between the Galveston Tidal Waves and the Dallas Black Stockings, two early African-American baseball teams in Texas.
After Frederick Schmidt’s death, the Schmidt children began to divide the property and sell off lots. New homes were constructed on the site after the 1900 Storm. In 1911, the grand Hotel Galvez was built one block south of where Schmidt’s Garden once stood.
