The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Crash.
Crash is a handsome happy boy. He’s active and knows “sit” and follows the command quickly, so he may have additional tricks up his sleeve.
Stop by Friendswood Animal Control and meet Crash at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
His adoption fee is just $50 and includes first round of vaccines, a veterinarian exam, heart worm testing, microchip and neuter surgery.
