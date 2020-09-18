The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Phoebe.
Phoebe is a gorgeous, medium-haired, cream-colored tabby who’s a great combination of friendly and independent. She loves to explore her surroundings and then likes to settle in and watch the world.
Phoebe’s adoption fee is just $25 and includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, microchip and spay surgery.
You can meet her at Friendswood Animal Control, 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
