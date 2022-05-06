Friends and members of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy held their annual gala at The Bryan Museum Conservatory on April 24.
Under the opulent crystal chandeliers, the crisp white linen tables with fine china, ornate silver flatware and champagne flutes awaited each guest. Each table was adorned with a beautiful orchid that could be purchased at the end of the day’s festivities. The first order of the day included wine, mimosas and mingling. The over-full crowd was welcomed by President Alice Anne O’Donell. O’Donell introduced special guests, past board members, sponsors, special friends and the current conservancy board.
Executive Director and Senior Arborist Pricilla Files took the stage and spoke of the many accomplishments and the future goals to be accomplished. Files then presented Barry Ward, executive director of Trees For Houston, the 2022 Deep Roots Award. Ward has been at the helm of Trees for Houston since 2008. He founded the Live Oak Society in 1983, and was executive director of the Battleship Texas Foundation. Special recognition was given to Peggy Thompson Cornelius, the former owner of Tom’s Thumb Nursery. Although Greek by birth, Peggy is a Born-on-the-Island at heart, and a true Galveston Island treasure.
Engraved highball glasses with appropriate supplies to make homemade Old Fashions were given to Ward, while stemless engraved champagne flutes with Aperol and orange to make Aperol spritzes were given to Cornelius. A delicious brunch by Chef Mary Bass tickled the taste buds.
This year’s sponsors included Tom’s Galveston Real Estate, MOD Coffeehouse, Joan Richardson and Barbara Thompson, The Admiralty, Sand ‘N Sea Properties, TreeLife Farms, Health Matters Chiropractic, Janette Davis, Theresa Walker, Carr Mansion B&B, The O’Connor Group, Robyn Bushong, Tim and Elizabeth Beeton, Speak Up in Media and Moody Gardens.
Donors were Mike and Weez Doherty, Peter and Chana Santschi, Sally Robinson and Margaret Lloyd.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
