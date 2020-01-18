The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Captain.
Captain is a handsome guy, believed to be a lab mix and on the larger side of medium. He’s a sweet dog and is sure to become your best friend when he discovers you have treats. Captain knows the “sit” command, but the rest of his training is unknown.
Captain’s adoption fee is just $50 and includes first round of vaccines, a veterinarian exam, heart worm testing, microchip, and neuter surgery. Visit Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390 for more information.
