This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Nicole and Mardi.
Nicole (A025383) is a 2-year-old, spayed, domestic short hair with a brown tabby and white coat. Nicole is a beauty with her pretty coat, cute pink nose offset with a tiny freckle and wonderful eyes.
Nicole does know how to work it for the camera or flirting with visitors. Say “hello,” be patient and Nicole will flirt, rub against your legs, ask for pets and look at you with that face. Nicole is hanging out in the Main Cat Colony waiting for company, so hustle on in and get acquainted.
Volunteer recommended: Stop on by to meet Mardi (A026012). This 4-year-old Staffordshire mix is 67 pounds of pure sweetness. Volunteers have raved about how loving this boy is, and they can’t get enough of his personality. Come by and you may just fall in love with him, too.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Nicole and Mardi will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
