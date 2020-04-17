This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Karra and Tanner.
Karra (A02332) is a domestic medium hair/Maine coon mix with a tabby and white coat. Karra is a sweet girl, a little bit shy and is beautiful. She's about 3 years old, has a soft coat, fluffy tail, hazel eyes, pink nose, sparkling white paws and a whimsical face.
She has tested FIV-positive and FeLV negative. Karra was busy for the last few months being an excellent mom to her four cute, active kittens; now it's her turn for the limelight. Karra is ready to be loved and spoiled in a home of her own — arrange a meeting and see if she is the right kitty for you.
Tanner (A022644) is 65 pounds of pure love with his beautiful amber eyes. He has lived with children previously, is potty and crate-trained. He has spent most of his life on a chain outside, but you would not have known by how he soaks up all the love and attention. We think he deserves to have a true home. Set up an appointment to come meet him and show this wonderful boy what love truly means.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Kara and Tanner are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org.
The center is operating by appointment only. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
— Galveston County Animal Resource Center
