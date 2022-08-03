GALVESTON
During the month of August, the Rosenberg Library Museum will display trolley memorabilia, including a train replica and special trolley fare coins.
The history of trolleys began in the 1860s when mule drawn carts transported people back and forth along Market Street. Shortly after the 1900 Storm, only a handful of mule drawn carts remained, and instead new electric street cars dominated the scene. Over the next 30 years, Galveston Electric purchased 103 streetcars that served as public transportation. Another company called the Galveston-Houston Electric Railway also launched the Galveston Flyer model streetcar, a trolley that left the island and offered departures between Houston and Galveston everyday.
Trolleys disappeared for a few decades afterward until public interest brought them back. In the 1970s and ‘80s, there was a revitalizing push to improve Galveston and increase tourism, leading to the formation of attractions we now recognize such as the Strand, the Elissa and the Railroad Museum. Editorials from the Galveston Daily News in 1987 show small businessmen, teachers and hospitality employees expressing their belief that trolleys were worth bringing back as part of this revitalization.
But the project wasn’t without frustration. While some residents were in favor of the revenue and interest trolleys could bring, others feared the project came at the expense of other construction projects on the island. The project became so contentious it prompted a recall election for Galveston’s first female mayor Jan Coggeshall and her staff. Coggeshall narrowly won, and the trolley was subsequently finished in 1988.
Most recently, the Galveston Island Trolley successfully reopened in 2021, 13 years after Hurricane Ike damaged all four vintage trolleys. Rubber wheel trolleys designed in the same style were also added to the fleet. Today, both types of trolleys can be seen transporting delighted tourists and residents alike across Galveston.
You can visit this treasure on the 2nd floor of Rosenberg Library through August 31. For more information on this and past treasures, visit rosenberg-library-museum.org.
