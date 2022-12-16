You might imagine that most of the questions we get at the Rosenberg Library are about books, and many of them are. But did you know that just as many are about technology?

As the world becomes more dependent on digital devices, more and more people make attempts to learn and keep up. At the library, we noticed this increase around Christmas time when visitors started sharing their new gifts with us, devices like phones and tablet, in hopes we can teach how to use them. And we do!

Janea Pulliman is the communications coordinator at Rosenberg Library in Galveston.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription