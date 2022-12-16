You might imagine that most of the questions we get at the Rosenberg Library are about books, and many of them are. But did you know that just as many are about technology?
As the world becomes more dependent on digital devices, more and more people make attempts to learn and keep up. At the library, we noticed this increase around Christmas time when visitors started sharing their new gifts with us, devices like phones and tablet, in hopes we can teach how to use them. And we do!
If you’ve ever been anxious to learn how to use the internet and different kinds of technology, libraries are great places to start.
The best way to get hands-on experience is to visit a computer class. One of our wonderful Information Technology staff members teaches beginner friendly computer classes on Tuesdays and Fridays in the third floor computer lab.
Although the classes are themed, you can bring any questions you’re stumped by.
What if the need is more specific? Maybe you know how to use a computer, but have never created an email address before. Or, maybe you can’t figure out how to access library audiobooks and eBooks on your new tablet.
Perhaps you received a Chromebook through our Isle Connect program, but want more hands-on help to get started. These questions and concerns can be shared with any of the librarians, desk technicians and staff members throughout the library.
In some cases, you might have a quick, simple question, not something you would drive to the library for. We can help then, too. Can’t remember how to find your library card PIN number? Give the circulation desk a call.
Want to know if there are any genealogy resources? Message us on Facebook. Can’t find what you’re looking for the in the online library catalogue? Email the reference librarians.
Questions just like these get answered in a matter of minutes every day, so don’t hesitate to ask!
While the world of technology can be scary, there are always people in your community who are available to guide you through it. Next time you or someone you know feels frustrated or anxious, consider a trip to the library. We will figure it out together.
Janea Pulliman is the communications coordinator at Rosenberg Library in Galveston.
