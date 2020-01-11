This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Kelvin and Mac.
Kelvin is an 11-month-old black domestic short-hair kitty. He came into the shelter in June with all of his brothers and sisters. They have all found families but not Kelvin. Now it’s his turn to find a forever home. Kelvin loves wet food and chin scratches. Kelvin is healthy and eagerly awaiting for you to come and take him away.
At age 13, Mac is one of our senior dogs and has aged like a fine wine. He’s a calm, quiet, reserved kind of fellow. Mac is an “oldie but goodie.” He’s heartworm negative and can’t wait to meet you. He looks forward to snuggling with you and his new family on the couch.
Adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor, allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
