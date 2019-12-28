This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Hayley and Flower.
Hayley (A020452) is a domestic short-hair kitty with a brown tabby coat. Hayley’s basic description doesn’t begin to do her justice. Her soft coat is light brown with tan undertones, her alert eyes are big and bright, and her tail is marvelously striped. Hayley is about 3 years old, spayed and combo tested negative for FIV and FeLV. She’s friendly, playful, curious, and she gets along with other nice cats.
Flower (A009348) is as beautiful as her name implies. This sweet and lovable girl is ready to celebrate the new year with you. She loves to play with toys and will fill your life with joy and happiness. Her goofy faces and loving personality will surely make you smile. Stop by to meet the amazing Flower.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Hayley and Flower are available for adoption Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday (the center is closed Wednesday for New Year’s Day). Pet-of-the-week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.