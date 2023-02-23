GALVESTON
Beginning March 1, entries will be accepted for the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest, held in the weeks leading up to the 21st anniversary of Galveston’s annual spring birding and nature photography festival, which is April 20-23 this year.
Individuals are invited to submit images of wild birds, not captive, taken in Galveston, Brazoria, Harris, Fort Bend, Jefferson, Chambers, Orange and Montgomery counties. Photos must have been taken after March 1, 2021. Entries for week one are due by March 13. Contest details are outlined below.
There are some very specific formats needed for winning photos to be published. Photos must be in JPEG format at 300 dpi, not larger than 6MB, and a minimum of 1800 pixels on the longest side. To ensure the highest quality of the image, the size should not be reduced. Visit www.galvestonfeatherfest.com/photofest/ for complete rules and guidelines.
The photo contest runs from March 1 through April 20, with April 2 as the last submission date.
First-, second- and third-place winning photos from four weekly contests will be published in The Daily News, Galveston.com, VisitGalveston.com and on the FeatherFest website in March and April. First-place winners each week will receive a $50 gift certificate from Houston Camera Exchange. A Grand Prize winner will be selected from the first-place weekly winners and published on the opening day of FeatherFest. The Grand Prize winner will receive a $100 gift card from Houston Camera Exchange in addition to their weekly winner gift card.
Photographers and birders alike participate in a wide selection of field trips led by professional photography guides as part of the PhotoFest, with all activities targeting a specific skill level, from beginner to intermediate to advanced.
Some of the state’s most recognized nature photographers — Kathy Adams Clark, Larry Ditto, Sean Fitzgerald and Tim Timmis — are returning to lead festival photography field trips. New to FeatherFest this year is award-winning south Texas bird photographer and guide Ruth Hoyt.
