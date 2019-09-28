Chase Unbehagen, Gabrielle Vera, League City Regional Chamber of Commerce President Dewan Clayborn and Justin Gamble attended the Taste of the Bay-Nautical Nights on Sept. 19 at South Shore Harbour Resort, the social event of the year hosted by League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Jennifer and Clint Auttonberry and Travis and Kristina Golden attended Taste of the Bay-Nautical Nights on Sept. 19 at South Shore Harbour Resort, the social event of the year hosted by League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Leanne Vencil and Teresa Franklin Vencil attended the Taste of the Bay-Nautical Nights on Sept. 19 at South Shore Harbour Resort, the social event of the year hosted by League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Beth West Tuma, Margaret Tuma and Anna Tuma celebrate Margaret Tuma’s 80th birthday.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Brenda and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, Dylan Tuma, Margaret Tuma, Beth Tuma-West, Anna Tuma, Colton Tuma and David Tuma celebrate Margaret Tuma’s 80th birthday.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Photo by Doreen Hughes
Bill and Mindy Provenzano attended the Taste of the Bay-Nautical Nights on Sept. 19 at South Shore Harbour Resort, the social event of the year hosted by League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Photo by Doreen Hughes
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
TASTE OF THE BAYFoodies from across the region came out to mingle and also sample the delectable offerings at the second annual Taste of the Bay-Nautical Nights on Sept. 19 at South Shore Harbour Resort, the social event of the year hosted by League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Attendees tasted, sipped and indulged in samples from premier restaurants, bakeries, wineries and breweries in and around the Bay Area. More than 40 restaurants participated, showcasing mouth-watering signature dishes along with many of their favorite menu items.
