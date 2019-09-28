TASTE OF THE BAYFoodies from across the region came out to mingle and also sample the delectable offerings at the second annual Taste of the Bay-Nautical Nights on Sept. 19 at South Shore Harbour Resort, the social event of the year hosted by League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees tasted, sipped and indulged in samples from premier restaurants, bakeries, wineries and breweries in and around the Bay Area. More than 40 restaurants participated, showcasing mouth-watering signature dishes along with many of their favorite menu items.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

