Independence Village board Director Derrick Brown and Executive Director Judy Slocumb share in the spirited fun at the assisted-living facility’s annual fundraiser, the Ghostly Gala, which was held Oct. 21 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
Don't turn around, but ... Randy Dietel and his wife Peggy Dietel show off their spooktacular costumes at the Independence Village Ghostly Gala held Oct. 21 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. The witch chose to remain anonymous, as witches are wont to do.
Denise O’Brien, left, Independence Village board President Fred Kindervater; Sonny Tholcken and his wife Dawn Tholcken; and Lana Anderson gather at the recent Ghostly Gala, the assisted-living facility’s largest annual fundraiser, held recently at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
PHOTOS BY DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Independence Village Volunteer of the Year honoree Colleen Griffin and her husband, Paul Griffin, aka her sidekick “Capri,” celebrate at the Ghostly Gala held at Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Oct. 21 was a warm fall evening as goblins dressed in their ghoulish outfits and gathered at Doyle Convention Center in Texas City for the Independence Village Ghostly Gala, the assisted-living facility’s largest annual fundraiser.
The spooktacular, fun-filled evening began with cocktails served at the open bar as friends and family checked out the lavishly decorated Halloween-themed tables created by some talented folks: Cathie Woitena, Susan Gonzales and Carol Jenkins.
