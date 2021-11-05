Oct. 21 was a warm fall evening as goblins dressed in their ghoulish outfits and gathered at Doyle Convention Center in Texas City for the Independence Village Ghostly Gala, the assisted-living facility’s largest annual fundraiser.

The spooktacular, fun-filled evening began with cocktails served at the open bar as friends and family checked out the lavishly decorated Halloween-themed tables created by some talented folks: Cathie Woitena, Susan Gonzales and Carol Jenkins.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

