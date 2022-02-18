Darryl Strawberry preaches to the congregation of Island Church during the church's 20th anniversary celebration. The MLB All Star's message encourages anyone ready to move forward from tragedy, personal failure, unfair circumstances or just a sense of being stuck.
As Rob Tussey watches, MLB legend Darryl Strawberry prepares to swing an autographed baseball bat that was given away as a door prize at the 20th anniversary celebration of Island Church in Galveston.
He swings...
... and hits it out of the ballpark, figuratively, delivering a powerful message of hope and transformation to the congregation.
Darryl Strawberry and Island Church pastor Rusty Martin sign off for the night, after giving an electrifying sermon.
Darryl Strawberry calls male parishioners to the front of the church to worship.
Music Director Roland Rojas, left, and Rob Tussey get ready to call out winning numbers for Darryl Strawberry memorabilia.
Island Church pastor Rusty Martin welcomed his congregation to the church’s 20th anniversary celebration the weekend of Feb. 5-6.
The celebration kicked off Friday night with a special service that featured Whitney Caridad singing “The Best is Yet to Come,” written by Roland Rojas, music director of the church, 2411 69th St. in Galveston. A touching documentary was shared with the congregation, highlighting the church’s 20-year history on Galveston Island.
