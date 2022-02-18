Island Church pastor Rusty Martin welcomed his congregation to the church’s 20th anniversary celebration the weekend of Feb. 5-6.

The celebration kicked off Friday night with a special service that featured Whitney Caridad singing “The Best is Yet to Come,” written by Roland Rojas, music director of the church, 2411 69th St. in Galveston. A touching documentary was shared with the congregation, highlighting the church’s 20-year history on Galveston Island.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

