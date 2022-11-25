Windy with showers and thundershowers this evening - thunderstorms becoming more numerous late with heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
The family of Dr. Nancy Lefeber Hughes from left to right: Mike Hughes, daughter Laura Hughes, John Lefeber and Jeannie Hughes on the floor of Community Assistance Providers of Galveston County Hawaiian-inspired, “Tiny Bubbles & Big Hearts: A Luau with Purpose’’ held at The San Luis Resort in Galveston.
The family of Dr. Nancy Lefeber Hughes from left to right: Mike Hughes, daughter Laura Hughes, John Lefeber and Jeannie Hughes on the floor of Community Assistance Providers of Galveston County Hawaiian-inspired, “Tiny Bubbles & Big Hearts: A Luau with Purpose’’ held at The San Luis Resort in Galveston.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Kim Sorensen, Alice Williams and Savannah Parks welcomed guests at the “Tiny Bubbles & Big Hearts: A Luau with Purpose’’ gala held at The San Luis Resort in Galveston.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Alison Moseley and Alfredo Ballestas show their Hawaiian style at the gala, Tiny Bubbles & Big Hearts, celebrating the legacy of Dr. Nancy Lefeber Hughes.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Rebecca Amrhine and Zenia Alonso sell raffle tickets at a luau-themed fundraiser honoring Dr. Nancy Lefeber Hughes.
Community Assistance Providers of Galveston County on Oct. 14 held its third annual fundraiser at The San Luis Resort in Galveston. The theme was Tiny Bubbles & Big Hearts: A Luau with Purpose, honoring the life of the beloved Dr. Nancy Lefeber Hughes. Hughes in March was tragically killed by a hit-and-run driver while she was riding her bike on Seawall Boulevard.
The evening kicked off with a meet and greet of Hughes’ family members — her husband, Michael Hughes, daughter Laura Hughes and others who came out to celebrate and pay tribute to her legacy. Throughout the ballroom, guests huddled, sharing stories of Hughes’ remarkable zest for life. Friends spoke about the kindness, care and compassion she showered upon her family members and patients. Others talked about her grace, love for the outdoors and willingness to help. They also shared stories about her curiosity, creativity, sense of fashion and passion for the community.
The fun-filled Hawaiian-inspired evening drew a crowd of family, friends and former patients who enjoyed delicious foods, refreshing drinks from the open bar, dancing, a raffle and silent auction.
Community Assistance Providers of Galveston County is a non-profit organization that provides immediate one-time emergency assistance to people in crisis in Galveston County.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
