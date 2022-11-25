Community Assistance Providers of Galveston County on Oct. 14 held its third annual fundraiser at The San Luis Resort in Galveston. The theme was Tiny Bubbles & Big Hearts: A Luau with Purpose, honoring the life of the beloved Dr. Nancy Lefeber Hughes. Hughes in March was tragically killed by a hit-and-run driver while she was riding her bike on Seawall Boulevard.

The evening kicked off with a meet and greet of Hughes’ family members — her husband, Michael Hughes, daughter Laura Hughes and others who came out to celebrate and pay tribute to her legacy. Throughout the ballroom, guests huddled, sharing stories of Hughes’ remarkable zest for life. Friends spoke about the kindness, care and compassion she showered upon her family members and patients. Others talked about her grace, love for the outdoors and willingness to help. They also shared stories about her curiosity, creativity, sense of fashion and passion for the community.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

