The Galveston Country Club was bustling Feb. 29 as sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles and cousins from as far away as Maryland, neighbors, friends, grand-, great- and great-great-grandchildren, along with dignitaries, gathered in the large banquet hall to celebrate Eljie Simpton‘s 100 birthday; and, oh, what a celebration it was.

At the brightly decorated entrance, a giant silver-and-gold family tree was set up and family members were encouraged to write on their branch. Meanwhile in the serving area, a beautifully carved ice dolphin sculpture filled with delicious boiled shrimp with all the fixings, aromatic breads, cheeses, fruits and vegetables for all to enjoy took center stage.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription