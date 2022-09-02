“The ladies who lunch” celebrated Lynsey Shilling‘s birthday at the beautiful Tremont Street island home of Joanna Yates on Aug. 27.
The ladies were welcomed to the celebration with a Champagne toast that paired beautifully with a charcuterie board complete with honeycomb, Brie and Gorgonzola cheese. The table for eight was festive and adorned with navy blue linens paired with white and gold china. Yates and dear friend Cindy Fleming prepared Shilling’s favorite meal of burrata and garlic roasted tomatoes, spinach and beef-stuffed pasta shells with Italian sausage marinara sauce — all made from scratch.
