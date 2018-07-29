The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Simon.
Simon is a soft and sweet tabby kitten, who is about 8 months old. He is mostly overlooked because he’s afraid of noise and spends most of the day hiding in the back of his cage. Simon needs an adopter who will make him feel secure and give him lots of cuddles until he gets used to his new environment.
If you’re looking for a kitten who will be a great companion, please come meet Simon at Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood. If you want more information about Simon, call Amy Castro at 281-728-2248.
