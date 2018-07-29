This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Camryn and Sunny.
Comely Camryn (A013449) is a domestic short hair with a brown classic tabby and white coat. She is a young adult, sweet, friendly, and seeks attention. Camryn’s swirled coat is soft, her face is lovely, and the look in her eyes is captivating. Come meet this lovely kitty girl soon — she is interviewing for her forever home and just may be your perfect match.
Sunny (A013923) is a young cattle dog looking for a place to crash. He’s incredibly smart and well behaved. He is energetic and loves to play with toys. Could he be your next family member?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Camryn and Sunny are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.