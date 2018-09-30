This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Rowen and Rose.
Rowen (A014378) is a domestic medium hair with a buff tabby coat and golden eyes, and has a magical ability. Sometimes his coat appears to be light gold and other times pale cream. Or is it the light? He isn’t telling his secret. Rowen is a about 5 months old, friendly and given to lots of purring and kneading in between playing with toys. Come meet the remarkable Rowen this week.
Rose (A014527) is a sweet and charismatic girl who’s always ready to play. Are you searching for a loyal four-legged companion? Rose is sure to make you — and your friends smile. Please come by to meet her this week at the ARC.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Rowen and Rose are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
