Missy and Mister arrived at Friendswood Animal Control together and are extremely bonded. They would be heartbroken and lose their spirit if separated.
Both Missy and Mister enjoy getting treats, and Mister likes a good ear scratch too. When they are out in the play yard they will run around a bit but quickly return to and prefer hanging out with people.
