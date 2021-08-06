ADPis, front to back, Liz Ortiz, Julie Mikkelsen, Kathleen Maca, Kim Collier, Sonya Simmons, Dena Cockerell, Sue Ellen Thomas, Jenni Taylor, Lynette Guerra, Beth Barfield, Karie Lawrence, Jody Kuchta and Kim Willey pose with the Carr Mansion lions — quite apropos because the mascot of the sorority is a lion.
Alpha Delta Pi sorority sisters, from left, Jenni Taylor, Karie Lawrence, Sue Ellen Thomas and Kim Willey enjoy a selection of wines at a get-together at the Carr Mansion in Galveston in July.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Joining in on the wining and dining at the Carr Mansion in Galveston in July are ADPis Liz Ortiz, Lynette Guerra, Julie Mikkelsen, Jody Kuchta and Kathleen Maca.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Wine mavens Michelle Mielke and Christine Hopkins kept the ADPis busy with tastings of a selection of wines.
Seaside Scenes-wine 3
CARLA PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
ADPis, front to back, Liz Ortiz, Julie Mikkelsen, Kathleen Maca, Kim Collier, Sonya Simmons, Dena Cockerell, Sue Ellen Thomas, Jenni Taylor, Lynette Guerra, Beth Barfield, Karie Lawrence, Jody Kuchta and Kim Willey pose with the Carr Mansion lions — quite apropos because the mascot of the sorority is a lion.
A group of alumnae of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority at Sam Houston State University gathered for a wine tasting at the historic Carr Mansion in Galveston on July 26, organized by local author and ADPi alum Kathleen Maca.
Joellyn Moynahan, manager of the 19th-century Carr Mansion, 1103 33rd St. in Galveston, set tables for the event in the elegant and opulent dining room. Crisp white linens, adorned by vases of fresh flowers created the ambiance for the day. A side buffet table offered a display of wines, as well as a selection of fruits, cheeses and crackers for participants to cleanse their palates between wines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.