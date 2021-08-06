A group of alumnae of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority at Sam Houston State University gathered for a wine tasting at the historic Carr Mansion in Galveston on July 26, organized by local author and ADPi alum Kathleen Maca.

Joellyn Moynahan, manager of the 19th-century Carr Mansion, 1103 33rd St. in Galveston, set tables for the event in the elegant and opulent dining room. Crisp white linens, adorned by vases of fresh flowers created the ambiance for the day. A side buffet table offered a display of wines, as well as a selection of fruits, cheeses and crackers for participants to cleanse their palates between wines.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

