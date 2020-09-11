Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council Executive Director Julie Ann Brown cozies up to a bronze likeness of the Eskimo Curlew, the sixth sculpture of The Lost Bird Project, which stands in Galveston Island State Park.
Island artist Doug McLean has been working on a sculpture, appropriately named “Hope,” to memorialize those lost in the 1900 Storm.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council Executive Director Julie Ann Brown cozies up to a bronze likeness of the Eskimo Curlew, the sixth sculpture of The Lost Bird Project, which stands in Galveston Island State Park.
Tuesday marked the 120th anniversary of the 1900 Storm, which devastated Galveston. Island artist Doug McLean has been working on a sculpture, appropriately named “Hope,” to memorialize those lost to the natural disaster.
The sculpture depicts a woman holding an infant, with a child clinging to her side, as she marches forward over a mound of debris of bricks and timbers. McLean’s inspiration was taken from a plaster study — called “Victims of Galveston” — created and presented to the city of Galveston in 1904 by Italian-born sculptor Pompeo Coppini.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.