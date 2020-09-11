Tuesday marked the 120th anniversary of the 1900 Storm, which devastated Galveston. Island artist Doug McLean has been working on a sculpture, appropriately named “Hope,” to memorialize those lost to the natural disaster.

The sculpture depicts a woman holding an infant, with a child clinging to her side, as she marches forward over a mound of debris of bricks and timbers. McLean’s inspiration was taken from a plaster study — called “Victims of Galveston” — created and presented to the city of Galveston in 1904 by Italian-born sculptor Pompeo Coppini.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

