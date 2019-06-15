The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Charlie.
Charlie is a friendly, happy-go-lucky guy; he just wants a buddy or family to call his own. If you’re looking for an outgoing and friendly dog, he’s your man.
If you’d like to meet Charlie, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390 for more information.
Charlie’s adoption fee is $50 and includes the first round of vaccines, a veterinarian exam, heart worm testing, microchip and neuter surgery.
