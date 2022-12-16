Ron and Kathi Ashy and Amy and Derrick Etzel on Nov. 19 welcomed guests to the nuptials of their children Kathryn Ashy and Landon Etzel. The groom’s parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at Gaido’s the night before. The Sacrament of Holy Matrimony was performed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was officiated by Father David Michael Moses and Deacon Fritz Claydon. An elaborate reception followed at The Tremont House Davidson Ballroom. A cocktail hour preceded the delicious buffet prepared by the Tremont House. The bridal party was announced by dear friend of the bride’s family, Houston Astros and Radio Hall Fame Announcer Bob Ford. A surprise visit from the Houston Astros Orbit was greeted with much enthusiasm.

Kathryn is a 2016 graduate of Clear Springs High School. She attended University of Houston and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in May of 2020. She is a fourth-grade English Language Arts teacher at Robinson Elementary School in Clear Creek ISD.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

