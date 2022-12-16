Ron and Kathi Ashy and Amy and Derrick Etzel on Nov. 19 welcomed guests to the nuptials of their children Kathryn Ashy and Landon Etzel. The groom’s parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at Gaido’s the night before. The Sacrament of Holy Matrimony was performed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was officiated by Father David Michael Moses and Deacon Fritz Claydon. An elaborate reception followed at The Tremont House Davidson Ballroom. A cocktail hour preceded the delicious buffet prepared by the Tremont House. The bridal party was announced by dear friend of the bride’s family, Houston Astros and Radio Hall Fame Announcer Bob Ford. A surprise visit from the Houston Astros Orbit was greeted with much enthusiasm.
Kathryn is a 2016 graduate of Clear Springs High School. She attended University of Houston and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in May of 2020. She is a fourth-grade English Language Arts teacher at Robinson Elementary School in Clear Creek ISD.
Landon is a 2016 graduate of Clear Creek High School. He went to the University of Houston on a baseball scholarship and graduated in 2019 Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He went on to another year of baseball eligibility at University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio and graduated with a Master of Science in Accountancy in May 2021. He works as a CPA for Ham, Langston & Brezina in Houston.
Although they both knew of each other in high school, they didn’t officially meet until their junior year at University of Houston at a baseball team Halloween party and the rest is history. They love the Houston Astros, Galveston sunsets, Magic Carpet Miniature Golf, Rodeo Houston, all things country music and he loves the Dallas Cowboys.
The bride’s grandparents are the late Joe and Margie Alessi of Galveston and the late Charles and Theresa Ashy of Houston. The groom’s grandparents are Mary Ann Litzman and the late Bill
Litzman of Galveston and David and Marie Etzel of Galveston. The happy couple enjoyed a relaxing honeymoon in Playa de Carmen.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
