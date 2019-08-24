McKinney United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby St. in La Marque, celebrated its Golden Anniversary on Aug. 10 with a historical banquet honoring 14 members of the congregation and community.
Arthur Thomas with Dinner for Two catered the mouth-watering menu, while attendees made bids on items in the silent auction. Prime Time, a band from Hitchcock, provided the music and Daily News Community News Editor Angela Wilson served as emcee.
Honorees were: Jamie Johnson for his lawn ministry work saving the church thousands of dollars; Jimmy Saldana, community volunteer with at-risk students; Harold Augustus, a 25-year volunteer; along with Ben and Dolores Cavil, who served thousands of meals at the Ronald McDonald House, Galveston; Janice Hayes of the McKinney Foundation and Feed the Children; Vera Gary, oldest member of the church and the oldest living direct descendant of the 1867 Settlement; the Rev. Vickie Keys, leader of Christian Education and CEO of Food for Kids; the Rev. Robert Jackson, founder of Texas City/La Marque Ministerial Alliance and Christian Athletic Club; Nakisha Paul, community and school advocate; Carla Geters, CEO of Teen Parenting Collation; the Rev. Connie Jackson, first female African American to serve on the Texas City Commission; Geraldine Carroll, Founder of Gulf Coast Area Black Nurses Association; Paul J. Matthews, founder of the Buffalo Soldiers Museum; and Shonna Bellow, a police officer, paramedic and firefighter.
The Golden Anniversary celebration continues with a museum display of church artifacts and memorabilia set for Sept. 22.
LIBBIE’S PLACE OPEN HOUSE
Libbie’s Place, 5402 Ave. U in Galveston, held its Community Open House on Wednesday. The organization strives to improve or maintain the level of independence of adults age 55 and older, by providing a program of interactive social, recreational and health activities and caregiver support.
As visitors entered, there was an air of cheerfulness and warmth as team members Sheila Bagley and Heather Wilson-Chism welcomed state Rep. Mayes Middleton.
Executive Director Alice Williams and her team mingled with visitors, conducted group tours and answered questions.
Taking center stage was a large information table filled with brochures and pamphlets containing valuable resources available at the center. Around the corner, a colorful table was laid out with an array of delicious foods, fresh fruits, homemade cakes and drinks.
The celebration continues Sept. 6 with the organization’s seventh annual Seaside Senior Expo at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Galveston.
