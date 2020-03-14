The Rice family celebrates Scott’s 40th From left: Payton Todd, Renee Rice, Kennedy Rice, Scott Rice, Noah Rice, Nancy Roach, Jase Todd, Sue Rice, Isla Rice, Ruby Rice, Noah Rice, Jordan Todd, Patric Todd and Jennifer Todd.
The Rice family celebrates Scott’s 40th From left: Payton Todd, Renee Rice, Kennedy Rice, Scott Rice, Noah Rice, Nancy Roach, Jase Todd, Sue Rice, Isla Rice, Ruby Rice, Noah Rice, Jordan Todd, Patric Todd and Jennifer Todd.
Dave Barron/Courtesy
Friends since childhood, Scott Rice, Hal Rochkind, Brian Masel and Stephen Welch celebrate Scott’s 40th birthday.
Dave Barron/Courtesy
Dolph and Teri Tillotson and Maggie Kelso celebrate Scott Rice’s 40th birthday.
Dave Barron/Courtesy
Birthday boy Scott Rice enjoys a touching tribute by his oldest daughters, Kennedy and Ruby, as wife Renee smiles behind.
Dave Barron/Courtesy
Chris and Kathy Rea celebrate Scott Rice’s 40th birthday.
Dave Barron/Courtesy
Rocky and Kelsi Sullivan and Sydney and Johnny Sullivan celebrate Scott Rice’s 40th birthday.
Dave Barron/Courtesy
Michael and Amanda Gaido celebrate Scott Rice’s 40th birthday.
Dave Barron/Courtesy
Carrie Zendeh Del, Caroline and Blake Horton, Jocelyn Sullivan, Hayley Hardcastle and Kristin O’Rourke celebrate Scott Rice’s 40th birthday.
Dave Barron/Courtesy
The newlywed Mr. and Mrs. Adam C. Wade walking down Royal Street in New Orleans to their reception.
Sparks were flying March 8 at the Crash Boat Basin as friends came by land, by sea and by air to celebrate the 40th birthday of island native Scott Rice.
Scott, wife Renee, and their four children have lived in Houston for the past decade, but after growing up on the island — then returning for Renee to attend medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch — Galveston will always feel like home. Thus, when planning began a year ago to throw a big 40th bash, the family’s home on the bay seemed like the perfect venue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.