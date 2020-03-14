Sparks were flying March 8 at the Crash Boat Basin as friends came by land, by sea and by air to celebrate the 40th birthday of island native Scott Rice.

Scott, wife Renee, and their four children have lived in Houston for the past decade, but after growing up on the island — then returning for Renee to attend medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch — Galveston will always feel like home. Thus, when planning began a year ago to throw a big 40th bash, the family’s home on the bay seemed like the perfect venue.

Hayley Hardcastle covers the social scene in Galveston. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at islandhopping@galvnews.com with “Island Hopping” in the subject line.

