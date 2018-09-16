The Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Eva and Simba.
Eva is an elevation impaired pittie mix. At 19 inches tall and 43 pounds, Eva is all the dog you’re looking for — and then some. She is quick to bring a smile to your face with that squatty body and happy full-body tail wags. She has a short black and white coat that is oh so shiny, and makes her look very prim and proper. She was picked up by animal control as a stray in June. She is quick to let you know you are her new friend the moment she sees you and just enjoys having human companionship. She has made several canine comrades while in our care; however, she should go to a home without cats.
Simba was not living the best life when he was found this hot Texas summer. A sweet lady who saw his struggles on the street started to give him some love and food, but when she moved away she was worried no one else would do the same, so she brought him here to try to find a family. She said that Simba was scared of the dogs in the neighborhood and the children he knew were not very kind to him, so he will need to find a home that is willing to work through his fears and teach him that he is safe, because once he is comfortable he is a very sweet and gentle cat. He loves head rubs and receiving affection. He is so handsome too — Simba is a pale, white cat with cream colored spots and beautiful icy blue eyes. Please help us show Simba that the world isn’t as scary as he learned. If you can provide him with a safe and loving home, he’ll give you so much back.
Our 18th annual Paws Gala Event is coming up on Saturday. Check out our website for sponsorship opportunities and to purchase tickets for one of Galveston’s best parties of the year.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.