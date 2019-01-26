Celebrate Mardi Gras! 2019 at the site of the island’s first celebration of the annual fest in 1853, the Michel B. Menard House. Join Galveston Historical Foundation for a night of food, fun, music and frivolity at Galveston’s oldest residence. Tickets are $55 per person or $90 per couple and includes access to beverages, heavy hors d’oeuvres and the N.O. Hustler’s Brass Band. Tickets are limited and advance reservation is required
February is only a week away, and it’s never too early to start planning for Valentine’s Day. Moody Gardens offers something for everyone to celebrate your sweetheart whether your idea of a romantic date includes dinner with stunning sunset views, dining next to some Gentoo penguins, a day on the links or a relaxing couples’ massage, Moody Gardens offers something for everyone to love.
Happy Birthday to Lee Roane, Caroline Dorsett-Pate, Cheri Daigle, Tommy Schwartz, Jean Epperson, Elena Schmid, Jay Carnes, Michelle Robertson Glickman, John Maisel, Sandi Jerome Pevoto, Laura Protz and Shelly Doss, Pete Fredrickson, Machele Chalhub, Gina Spagnola, Camille Thiel Downes and Robert Dale Olson, Jimmy Fundling, Marilyn G. March and Tom Kimbrough, Kimberly Gaido, Chris Packard, Ellen Fishkind Goldhirsh and Albert Choate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.