From left, students from Bay Area Houston Ballet and Theatre, Eden Woods, Queen of Hearts; Sophie Shaw, dressed as Alice in Wonderland; and Caleb Chew as the White Rabbit in character costumes at the recent Independence Village Mad Hatter’s Mother Day Tea & Fashion Show held at South Shore Harbour Resort Crystal Ballroom in League City.
From left, dressed as characters from “Alice in Wonderland,” residents of The Independence Village are Joanne Derragon as Alice in Wonderland; Jesse Tipton, the White Rabbit; Justin Hill, the Mad Hatter; and Stacey Williams, Queen of Hearts.
Susan Bailey, committee chairwoman and board member, along with Judy Slocumb, executive director of The Independence Village, are shown on the floor of the Crystal Ballroom at the recent Mad Hatter’s Mother’s Day Tea & Fashion Show.
INDEPENDENCE VILLAGE/Courtesy
INDEPENDENCE VILLAGE/Courtesy
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
From left, friends Stacy Cortez, Lisa Almrud and Kris Zapata enjoy the events at Mad Hatter’s Mother’s Day Tea & Fashion Show benefitting The Independence Village in Texas City.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The Independence Village resident Kelley Fredenburg takes a bow from the runway during the finale of the Mad Hatter’s Mother’s Day Tea & Fashion Show.
The invitation promised a fabulous day in Wonderland, and it sure was. The Independence Village Mad Hatter’s Mother’s Day Tea & Fashion Show at South Shore Harbour Resort Crystal Ballroom in League City lived up to its billing. The hotel entryway and ballroom were transformed into a whimsical scene reminiscent of “Alice in Wonderland.” Iridescent balloons in the shades of the rainbow dotted the entranceway, forming the large backdrop decorated with red hearts. The Mad Hatter himself on stilts towered over the crowd and playfully posed for pictures with guests, some wearing colorful fascinator hats and costumes.
The event theme was the creative idea of Susan Bailey, committee chairwoman and board member. Bailey also serves as the volunteer marketing director. The other committee members were Phil Pampolina of PRP Entertainment and MelindaEmmons and Robert Emmons of Emmons Custom Clothiers. The Independence Village team includes Judy Slocumb, executive director; Kellie VanZandt, office administrator; and Jennifer Cooley, art director. Lending a helping hand were volunteers Angela Stephens, Juli Jungwirth, Marla Garcia, Denise Carter and Rose Gardner.
