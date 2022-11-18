The past three years have been anything but normal for the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston. Care for critically ill children and children seeking burn treatments were greatly challenged because of the pandemic, as was fundraising. Enter Michelle Edgerly Byrd, creative event chairwoman, and Dixie Messner, vice president of fundraising, and their committee.
They planned an evening very different from any previous events — no black-tie or cocktail attire or sponsor tables. And best of all, they planned an event where children were welcome.
On Oct. 30, Ronald McDonald House of Galveston took over the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, providing an opportunity for more than 500 people of all ages to experience the waterfront entertainment venue.
Guests were greeted by a cadre of volunteers dressed for Halloween. All the rides and games were open. Pleasure Pier staff joined in making the event special.
The McDonald’s Owners of Greater Houston were honored for their ongoing support of the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston. Ruth and Marshall Yost were the lucky winners of a six-passenger golf cart donated by house supporters, Laura Moore and Don Sanders. April and Dennis Darling and their family, McDonald’s franchise owners, and supporters and board members of the Galveston house, handed out bags of treats to all the kids as they departed the party. Little T-shirts, thanks to island businessmen Keith Bassett and Tom Vaughn, also were among the party favors.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
