September has arrived with bounty of well-needed showers. The start of Autumn is only a few days away (Saturday, Sept. 22). I’m already looking forward to the arrival of cooler days in a few weeks as the fall season gets underway.
Although it may not seem like it, September marks the beginning of a new season in our area. The change is subtle to be sure but warm summer days are coming to an end and the fall growing season is here.
The gardening checklist for September includes the following.
Annual Fall Plant Fall Vegetables Sale: The 2018 Master Gardener Annual Plant Sale is an “absolute must” for area gardeners. This is an early notification so gardeners can pencil in this popular event on their gardening calendar for Saturday, Oct. 20. A diverse variety of ornamentals, perennials and citrus trees will be available at this fall’s sale in addition to vegetables for the fall garden. All activities will be conducted at Galveston County Fairgrounds near Hwy. 6 in Hitchcock. More information will be provided in upcoming columns.
Pruning Shrubs and Bushes: September is also a good time to trim unruly shrubs and bushes. Pruning too late in the season may encourage tender new growth which could be susceptible to cold weather.
Be careful not to prune plants like bougainvillea, gardenias, camellias and azaleas at this time as these plants have already formed next spring’s floral buds. Pruning these plants now will result in fewer flowers next year.
Palms: In contrast to most landscape trees, palms should be planted during the summer season. September is the last month for transplanting palms and sagos for the year to ensure good establishment before cooler temperatures arrive.
Pesticide Applications: Although daytime temperatures have been relatively moderate, it still has been a warm summer. Avoid spraying insecticides, fungicides and other pesticides during the heat of the day when temperatures are above 90 degrees.
The “carrier” of many liquid pesticides is petroleum-based and can cause some burning of leaves if applied when temperatures are high and plants are water-stressed or heat-stressed. Spraying should be done in early morning or late evening.
Divide Perennials: Late September is time to divide spring-flowering perennials such as irises, Shasta daisies, gaillardias, cannas, day lilies, violets, liriope, and ajuga. Reset divisions into well-prepared soil with generous amounts of organic material worked into the top 8 to 10 inches.
Fall Vegetables: Vegetables to plant at the beginning of September include corn, cucumber, green beans, lima beans, pepper, squash and tomato. Toward the end of the month this list can be expanded to include broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, collard, endive, lettuce, mustard, onion, radish, and turnips.
Butterflies: September is a prime month to spot butterflies in landscapes. Some commonly observed butterflies include the buckeye, cloudless sulphur, giant swallowtail, great southern white, white peacock and zebra among others. It is quite easy to attract these delightful creatures to your garden by planting a variety of annual and perennial flowers.
Fertilization of Shrubs: Avoid the use of high nitrogen fertilizers on shrubs from late September on through early spring. Too much nitrogen applied this late can induce late succulent growth and possible winter injury.
