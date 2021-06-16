If you search the internet for “mimosa,” you’ll find many recipes for cocktails. That familiar orange juice-based concoction is more likely named for the yellow-flowering Australian Mimosa tree (Acacia dealbata) than for the pink blooming tree we know. There are many species of trees called Mimosa, all ornamentals with fragrant blossoms. Common plant names can be confusing.
Here in Galveston, we have plenty of the feathery Mimosas most common in Texas, also known as Persian Silk Tree (Albizia julibrissin). You may have noticed their blooms recently in your neighborhood. They’re attractive, small trees with a graceful, delicate appearance and a wide, flat crown that provides dappled shade.
“Tree Stories” is an ongoing series of articles about outstanding island trees, tree care, and tree issues. Margaret Canavan is a Galveston resident, a Galveston County Master Gardener and a member of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Board.
