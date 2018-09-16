This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Mira and Niko.
Mira (A012709) is a domestic short hair with a classic gray tabby coat. Mira is about 1 and a half years old, spayed, and current on her vaccinations. She is a friendly, laid-back kind of kitty, gets along with people, and other well-behaved cats. Mira is a pretty girl with her swirly black markings and bright inquisitive eyes. Come get acquainted this week and see how wonderful Mira can be.
Niko is a handsome boy that is full of love. Watching him play with toys will definitely make you smile. He especially loves rope toys. There is one thing that makes Niko extra cheerful, and that is when he is getting loved on by staff and volunteers. He really wants to find a home where someone will love him just as much as he will love them. Niko is currently taking applications for a loving forever home, do you have room in your heart for this amazing pup?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Mira and Niko are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.