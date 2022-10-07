The Virginia Point Inn Bed and Breakfast received its first guests in September last year. To celebrate a banner year, owners Robert and Pam Fleetwood on Sept. 17 celebrated with an elaborate period-themed party. For one glorious night, the Fleetwoods transformed their 1907 mansion into the “Gatsby at the Inn.” Attendees sashayed up the grand steps before entering the main level of the home. Once inside, the gilded age ambience was flowing like Champagne. Attendees donned their best Roaring Twenties attire and were greeted with a signature drink appropriately named “The Bee’s Knees.” Chef Brandon Moore, head chef of Ocean Prime in Dallas, and Jennie Kelley, a contestant on the second season of TV show “MasterChef,” prepared the feast. Guests dined on a tower made of local shrimp with a trio of sauces, steak skewers, and lemon curd with blueberries and lavender honey, to name a few tasty items.
After dinner, and to the crowd’s delight, a true burlesque show began on the grounds. Piano player Bryan Lee Guevin, bass player Clark Duhon and Mary Ruth Brown, Sasha Francis and Emma Foster delighted the mesmerized crowd. There was nothing left to the imagination as professional burlesque entertainer, Foster danced while stripping down to only pasties and a black thong. It was a real showstopper moment. Both a costume contest, and a dance contest were held as the night drew to a close.
