The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Cookie.
Cookie is an active and friendly girl who would love a companion or family that likes to go for long walks on the beach or in the park. Once she’s had her exercise though, she likes to settle in to watch a little TV. She’s not picky, she’ll watch your favorite show.
If you’d like to meet Cookie, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390. Cookie’s adoption fee has been waived, so you’ll receive a veterinarian exam, microchipping, spaying, vaccines, and heart-worm testing (more than $350 in services) for free.
