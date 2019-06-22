This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Kimba and Roscoe.
Kimba is a quiet, sweet calico cat. She’s very petite and is 2 years old. In her previous life she lived with too many cats and didn’t get petted often. As a result, she loves affection — but on her terms. She likes to sit in your lap, but only when she wants to. Please consider Kimba as the next addition to your family.
Roscoe is a gentle senior man actively looking for his retirement home. Roscoe would like to reside in a quiet home with a slow-paced lifestyle. Roscoe is house-trained, but may have an occasional accident due to his being older. He also has some arthritis pain that needs to be managed, but overall he’s in good shape for his age. Roscoe has a gentle giant personality and is very sweet. Roscoe enjoys his afternoon naps and likes to live by the old saying “early to bed, early to rise,” although he enjoys sleeping in, too. If you like the “golden oldies” you’ll love rock ‘n roll Roscoe.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Keep an eye on our website calendar for spring events and adoption specials.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
